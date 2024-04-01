Bombay HC Grants Interim Protection to Sameer Wankhede in NCB Probe

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The protection is related to an investigation against him for alleged irregularities in cases he probed while with the NCB.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande sought a response from the NCB to Wankhede's plea challenging preliminary inquiries against him and subsequent notices.

The NCB's lawyer requested time to consult with the agency's director general. The court adjourned the hearing to April 10 and directed the NCB not to take any coercive action against Wankhede.

Wankhede faces preliminary inquiries related to alleged irregularities in two cases he investigated: the drug case initiated after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, where actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, and the case against a Nigerian national for possessing cocaine.

Wankhede claims the inquiries stem from malicious and anonymous complaints filed by former minister Nawab Malik. He alleges Malik seeks revenge for Wankhede arresting Malik's son-in-law in a drug case.

Wankhede argues the inquiries could provide ammunition to accused individuals in his past cases. His petition states, "Any proposed action ... instituted by the NCB ... shall cast aspersions upon the integrity of the charge sheets filed before the trial court." It adds that the inquiries could be used as grounds for appeals by those arrested based on his investigations.

Wankhede seeks to quash the preliminary notices issued since November 21, 2023, and the communication from the Union Home Ministry in August 2023 regarding a complaint forwarded by Malik.