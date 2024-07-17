Book on solar scam claims it was orchestrated to destroy Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17 A book by a former journalist titled 'Solar (Vi)shesham' (solar and after) has claimed that the solar scam in Kerala was orchestrated to politically and personally destroy late Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

Chandy was the Chief Minister of Kerala on two occasions, first from 2004 to 2006 and then had a full term from 2011 to 16. It was in his second tenure that the solar scam took place.

Written by John Mundakayam, who headed the Thiruvananthapuram bureau of the Malyala Manorama for several decades, his book contends that the solar scam was orchestrated to politically and personally destroy Oommen Chandy.

“The opposition believed smearing Chandy's image was essential to regain power, leveraging his popularity from projects like the Kochi Metro Rail and the Vizhinjam project. The scandal began when certain ruling party members conspired with the opposition,” says Mundakayam.

He traces the origin of the scam when widespread discussions about solar energy as an alternative to hydroelectric projects and Team Solar led by Biju Radhakrishnan and Saritha S. Nair, emerged.

They defrauded investors by falsely claiming connections with leaders. When complaints surfaced, both were arrested, sparking rumours about Nair's ties to Chief Minister Chandy. Allegations of her frequent visits to Chandy's office added a political angle to the scandal.

“The politically motivated allegations scaled the scam to fraudulent schemes worth 10,000 crore rupees and significant losses to the treasury, along with sexual harassment allegations. Despite investigations by state police and the CBI, none of the accusations were proven,” says the book.

The book also reveals the political conspiracy involving opposition members, ruling party factions, and the bar mafia who were unhappy with the policy changes.

The book will be launched a day after Chandy’s first death anniversary with numerous functions at the church where he is interred at Puthupally in Kottayam and other places in the state.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will launch the book here on July 19 with popular writer Rosemary receiving the first copy.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will preside and former diplomat Venu Rajamani will introduce the book.

Initially, the opposition's accusations were financial but shifted to sexual when investigations found no government support for Team Solar.

These allegations led to statewide violence and a Secretariat blockade.

Mundakkayam writes that he was contacted by fellow journalist and friend, who headed the CPI-M channel Kairali at the time, John Brittas, presently a Rajya Sabha member, to explore options for settling the staged protest.

The book gives more behind-the-scenes details of CPI-M leaders negotiating with Chandy to end the strike despite John Brittas's denial and attempts to suppress the information.

The book points out Chandy's secret meeting with Biju Radhakrishnan who was to address a complaint about Nair's relationship with a cabinet member and Chandy despite coming under pressure never revealed about the meeting. The book details, why Chandy kept it a secret.

It also explores the controversial letter allegedly written by Saritha, highlighting inconsistencies and the political motives behind including Chandy's name.

Mundakayam also shares his direct experiences with Chandy's charitable activities, revealing his decision to forgo costly treatment in New York, after being identified with throat cancer.

Examining the Solar Commission judicial report, the author attacks its lack of substance and details and how the court dismissed the report as baseless.

