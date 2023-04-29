Book 'unfolds' feverish fake narratives behind Kathua girl killing

Chandigarh, April 29 'The Girl From Kathua: A Sacrificial Victim of Ghazwa-E-Hind' written by Madhu Purnima Kishwar was launched here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab and Haryana High Court senior advocate Chetan Mittal said how high pitched and feverish fake narratives being peddled by the anti-India lobbies end up influencing society and the judiciary.

Sankrant Sanu, the founder and CEO of Garuda Prakashan, which has published the book, described the long and arduous journey taken by the author in presenting the hard to ignore evidence in it.

The book is the product of a three-year long investigation into the fake narrative unleashed in 2018 by the Mehbooba Mufti government against the Hindus in general and Dogras of Jammu in particular in order to change the religious demography of Kathua district, bordering Pakistan, said the author.

A little girl belonging to the Muslim community allegedly disappeared on January 10, 2018, in Kathua district. A week later her body was found behind Rasana village at the sacred shrine of Hindu Dogras, the Baba Kaliveer Devasthan.

The book bares the perfidies and absurdities in the chargesheet filed in the case and exposes the key players who peddled the fake narrative, claimed the author.

She also presents a detailed account of how the Lutyen's media celebrities became willing megaphones for a noxious global campaign of smearing Hindus.

The book then goes on to analyze the miscarriage of justice by Tejwinder Singh who was put under investigation recently by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on charges of corruption.

Appeals against that judgment have been filed in the High Court.

The author claims that the purpose of the book is to help the innocent persons who are rotting in jail to get due justice and get the real killers of the girl punishment they deserve.



