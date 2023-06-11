Bookaroo Children's Literature Festival ignites imaginations, fosters love for books in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 : Srinagar came alive with the joy of books and the magic of storytelling at the two-day Bookaroo Children's Literature Festival which concluded at Delhi Public School (DPS) on Sunday.

This marked the sixth venture of the DP Dhar Memorial Trust Bookaroo Children's Literature Festival in the city, bringing together a select band of experts from all corners of the country, including authors, story-tellers, illustrators, and creativity experts.

The festival, which has been championing the cause of bringing stories alive through various creative mediums such as storytelling, dramatized reading, workshops, art, and craft, has garnered well-deserved recognition.

In 2017, it received the prestigious London Book Fair International Excellence Award for Literary Festival, adding to its already impressive list of achievements. Since its inception in 2008, Bookaroo has visited 10 cities and successfully held 29 editions in the last 10 years, spreading the love for literature far and wide.

Vijay Dhar, Chairman of the DP Dhar Memorial Trust, expressed his pride in hosting such a prestigious festival, originally started in London in 2010.

He mentioned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival had been on hiatus for four years, making its return all the more anticipated.

Dhar said, "We are happy to facilitate a meeting of celebrated minds and cultural experiences from across India with the children of DPS. This is bound to stoke the love for literature in young minds, as it has for the last four editions."

Among the talented participants was Nishvan Rasool, a visual researcher and storyteller, who expressed his honor in being a part of the renowned Bookaroo Children's Literature Festival taking place at DPS School Athwajan. Rasool highlighted the festival as a celebration of the magic of storytelling and the remarkable power books hold to ignite the imagination of young minds.

"As a visual researcher, I have the opportunity to delve into the world of literature and uncover the visual elements that bring stories to life," Rasool explained.

"By exploring themes, characters, and settings through visual mediums, I aim to enhance the storytelling experience for children and spark their curiosity and creativity," he added.

Bookaroo provides an incredible platform for Rasool to share his passion for visual storytelling with a diverse audience of young readers, educators, and fellow artists. The festival becomes a joyous occasion where imaginations run wild and the love for books is nurtured.

Rasool firmly believes that children's literature plays a vital role in shaping the minds of future generations. By engaging children in the magical realm of storytelling, the festival fosters empathy, critical thinking, and a lifelong love for reading. Rasool considers it a privilege to be a part of an event that promotes literacy and encourages children to explore the wonders of the written word.

Looking ahead, Rasool is excited about inspiring young minds and witnessing the transformative power of stories at Bookaroo. Together, he hopes to embark on an enchanting journey through the pages of imagination, where dreams take flight, and adventures come alive.

The Bookaroo Children's Literature Festival continues to make its mark as a beacon of literary delight, creating a space where the joy of books resonates with young hearts and minds. Through its immersive activities, it inspires children to unleash their creativity, embrace the world of literature, and embark on a lifelong journey of exploration and wonder.

