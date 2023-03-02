"Books on Wheels": Coimbatore Police launch new project to create contact with auto drives for crime prevention

The Coimbatore city police commissioner launched a unique project called "Books on wheels" in auto rickshaw to create close contact with police and auto drivers for crime prevention in the city.

"As a first step we had introduced in 500 autorickshaws. The main focus and idea of this books on wheels project is to create close contact with police and auto drivers for crime prevention in the city," said City Police Comissioner V Balakrishnan.

He said that motivational books, public interest books, magazines, newspapers, self development, motivational books, government schemes and law books have been issued.

"In many cases when the drivers are free after work they chat with each other, and to engage them this project was started. The passengers who are riding in the auto rickshaw can also make use of this library and spend their time. In most case auto drivers are closely associated with the police department in crime prevention and safety of woman and children," said V Balakrishnan.

He said this project will be expanded to all 4000 auto rickshaws soon across the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

