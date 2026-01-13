Border Roads Organisation keeps highways open in harshest climatic conditions

Srinagar, Jan 13 The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) keeps roads open for national connectivity even in the harshest climatic conditions, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Above 18,300 ft, in brutal cold and scarce oxygen, #ProjectHIMANK of @BROindia defies the elements to keep the strategic roads operational—ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to forward troops. Resolve forged in adversity. Service above self. 'Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam'," the MoD said in a post on its X handle, with a video of BRO personnel at work at the high-altitude.

In high altitude, hostile, and brutal climatic conditions of Zojila Pass, the BRO has been keeping the highway passing through this mountain pass open between Ladakh and the rest of the country.

Men and machinery of BRO’s project HIMANK have been keeping the Srinagar-Leh highway operational even this time when the road clearance operation has to be undertaken at (-) 30 degrees Celsius and even lower temperatures.

Whenever national interest demands road and bridge laying in emergency and natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, etc, the BRO has always risen to the occasion and delivered the impossible.

To strengthen connectivity and bolster strategic infrastructure in border regions, the government established the Border Roads Organisation in 1960.

Starting with two projects -- Tusker (now Project Vartak) and Beacon, the BRO has now expanded to 18 projects across 11 states and three Union Territories and has footprints in Bhutan.

The BRO has the inherent capability to undertake road infrastructure development projects through departmental execution, giving it a unique advantage over other construction agencies.

The organisation is a unique amalgamation of civilian and military personnel, combining technical expertise with military resolve. The BRO is a self-reliant, highly adaptable organisation, capable of being deployed in any theatre or country to further national interests.

The BRO is led by the Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) and supported by three Additional Directors General (ADGBRs), one based at the HQ and the two others overseeing projects in the northwestern and eastern sectors.

