‘Borivali is not Dharamshala where outsider can come & contest’, Gopal Shetty fumes over nomination of Sanjay Upadhyay

Mumbai, Oct 28 Hours after BJP on Monday announced its third list of 25 nominees including Mumbai unit general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay replacing the sitting legislator Sunil Rane from the Borivali seat, the former MP Gopal Shetty asserted that Borivali is not a Dharamshala (rest house for travellers) where an outsider can come and contest.

Shetty, who was MP in 2014 and 2019 denied a ticket from North Mumbai in the general elections replacing the union minister Piyush Goyal, was a strong contender for the Borivali seat as he had already held a series of deliberations with the state and the Central leaders.

With the party's move to nominate Sanjay Upadhyay, who is not a resident of Borivali, Shetty said he was quite upset but added: “I have no plans to quit BJP. I will remain with the party. However, the people from Borivali were not happy with the party’s decision especially when two other names were also under consideration.”

After the announcement of Sanjay Upadhyay’s nomination, a large number of party workers and Gopal Shetty’s supporters hit the road and staged a sit-in dharna to protest against the party’s decision to deny ticket to Gopal Shetty.

A section of Gopal Shetty’s supporters and party workers were suggesting that he should contest as an independent or from Shiv Sena UBT. However, Gopal Shetty reiterated that he would not call it a day with BJP.

“The party should initiate action against those who are spreading misinformation against me. I will follow the party’s decision,” said Gopal Shetty.

“First Vinod Tawde was nominated from Borivali (in the 2014 election), then the ticket was given to Sunil Rane (in the 2019 elections). Thereafter in the 2024 general elections Union Minister Piyush Goyal was given a Lok Sabha ticket from North Mumbai. I worked for them, but Borivali is not a Dharamshala,” he reiterated.

BJP insiders said that top party leaders will speak to Gopal's Shetty to take him on board. After the denial of the Lok Sabha nomination, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to his home and convinced him to work for the party nominee Piyush Goyal.

After Fadnavis' intervention, Gopal Shetty became active and participated in Piyush Goyal's campaign.

It is not just Gopal Shetty who was upset with the party’s decision not to give him the nomination. Former MP Hina Gavit from Nandurbar on Monday filed her nomination as an independent from Akkalkuwa assembly constituency from the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district.

Gavit, who lost from the Nandurbar constituency, decided to contest the Assembly election after the Akkalkuwa seat was bagged by Shiv Sena during the seat-sharing negotiations.

Incidentally, her father and the tribal development minister Vijaykumar Gavit have already filed her nomination as the BJP nominee from Nandurbar seat.

Hina Gavit is quite adamant and she has already indicated that she will not withdraw her nomination but contest as an independent. Her decision is expected to impact Shiv Sena nominee Aamshya Padvi’s prospects badly from the Akkalkuwa seat.

With Tuesday being the last date for filing nominations, top BJP leaders are making efforts to convince Hina Gavit to withdraw from the electoral race to follow the alliance dharma. She may be offered the state council membership as five seats have to be filled up from the Governor’s quota.

Meanwhile, former minister and BJP leader Anant Deshmukh today filed his nomination from Risod constituency in Washim district from the Vidarbha region. His move came a day after Shiv Sena nominated former MP and present state council member Bhavana Gawli from the Risod seat. Deshmukh and BJP leaders from Risod constituency were upset over the party leaving its claim on the seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor