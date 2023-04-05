Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2pm on Wednesday soon after the Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a day's break.

Some opposition MPs were also seen wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by the opposition. The opposition MPs raised slogans on the Ad issue.

The opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee on the Ad-Hindenburg issue.

Amid the logjam in Parliament due to the BJP and Opposition parties locking horns over the Ad stocks issue, leaders of like-minded opposition parties attended a meeting in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament building on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Serious, very serious destruction of Parliament happening. MPs from the ruling party shouting slogans, not allowing Parliament to run for a full Session."

On Monday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day break.

The last leg of the Budget session began on March 13 and has witnessed repeated adjournments.

Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments over ruckus by the MPs since the commencement of the Budget Session on March 13. The opposition parties and BJP have been at loggerheads over the Ad Stocks issue and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in the UK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor