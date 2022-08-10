Boy drowns in Delhi pond

New Delhi, Aug 10 A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond here, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C. said a PCR call regarding drowning of a child in the pond of village Bijwasan was received at Kapashera police station at around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday after which the beat staff and nearby patrol vehicles rushed to the spot.

"A Head Constable jumped into the pond and took out the child who was a resident of village Kapashera," the DCP said. He said the child was given CPR by police personnel and immediately taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, but doctors there declared him dead.

"There were 6-7 children of age group 10-12 who were playing in the village pond and the boy accidentally went into the deep water," the official added.

