Boy drowns in rainwater pit in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 2 The body of an eight-year-old boy has been recovered from a pit filled with rainwater alongside Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, identified as Rishabh, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was residing in the Rajendra Park area.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a team from the Rajendra Park police station and Fire Department reached the spot and fished out the body after three hours of operation.

It is being said that the child may have gone to this pit for a bath and drowned.

The boy was missing from home for two days.

The police have also recovered the clothes and slippers of the deceased from the spot.

"The body has been recovered and shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy. Further probe is on," Inspector Praveen, Station House Officer of Rajendra Park police station, said.

