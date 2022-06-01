Boyfriend calls girlfriend to meet in forest, rapes and hangs her body from tree

A 28-year-old woman was killed by her boyfriend in Matihari Tola area of ​​Chandopani under University OP in Jharkhand's Dumka district. It has come to light that the lover with the help of his accomplice, strangled the woman and hanged her body from a tree.

Police arrested boyfriend Filiman Hembrum and accomplice Babudhan Tudu, who spent three nights in the forest with the woman, and sent them to jail on Tuesday. Both will be charged with murder as well as rape. The mother of a four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl actually fell in love with a neighbor, Filiman. The two have been in love for two years. This woman was constantly pressuring her boyfriend for marriage. On May 28, the boyfriend called in the forest under the pretext of meeting his married girlfriend. The woman left the house with the two children. The boyfriend and his accomplice raped her in the forest for three days.

On the morning of May 30, the woman told her boyfriend that if she went home after living in the forest for so many days, her husband would not spare her. One of them has to marry her. The boyfriend thought that if he didn't get married, the woman would go home and reveal all their secrets. So the two strangled the woman and killed her, hanged her body from a tree.

On Tuesday, SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari, Inspector of Police Umesh Ram and SHO Sujit Orao gave details of the incident at the Mufasil police station premises. A case of murder has been registered against them. Further action will be taken by adding rape clause.