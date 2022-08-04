BPSC 66th CCE final results out, check details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) results have been out now. This time, Sudhir Kumar topped in the state. Following Ankit Kumar secured the second position and Brajesh Kumar secured 3rd position. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Sudhir Kumar and Brajesh Kumar gained the State Tax Assistant Commissioner post, while Ankit Kumar has taken the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Bihar Police. A total of 1838 candidates have been selected for the interview round after the mains round, while 1768 of them had appeared for interviews.

The merit list was prepared based on interviews and mains results. 685 candidates have been included in the merit list for DSP, the recruitment drive was to fill 689 vacancies. District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub Election Officer, Employment Officer/District Employment Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Supply Inspector, Labour Enforcement Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and Rural Development Officer officer posts.