BPSC civil services preliminary exam cancel after paper leak

The Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) has canceled the civil services preliminary examination after the question paper leaked. Jiut Singh, BPSC Secretary, informed that a three-member committee has been set up to inquire into this matter.

“We received complaints of leak at the time of commencement of exams. We compared the screenshots with the question papers and those tallied with set C. The screenshots reportedly went viral nearly six minutes before the exams began. These allegations will be looked into by the inquiry committee,” Singh said.

According to the reports, screenshots of question papers had gone viral on social media. The reports stated that young men and women created a stir, they alleged that some of the candidates were allowed to solve their paper in a separate room, with mobile phones.

Raushan Kushwaha, district magistrate, Bhojpur said, “The boys and the girls have been asked to give their complaint in writing. We will submit these to the BPSC which alone can take any action. The local administration can only ensure that exams are conducted on the assigned day without any hindrance."

