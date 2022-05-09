BPSC question paper leak case handed over to EOU

Bihar DGP SK Singhal said on Sunday that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) will probe the question paper leak case of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Earlier on Sunday, BPSC announced the cancellation of the examination.

"Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam has been cancelled. BPSC inquiry committee found that set C of the exam was leaked. Case handed over to the Economic Offences Unit for a thorough investigation," Singhal told ANI.

A team of cyber cells operating under ADG, Economic Offence Unit, has been formed. The team has started the investigation, he added.

"The government has taken the matter seriously and action will be taken against the culprits," he further said.

"Exam to be cancelled after a 3-member committee submitted a report in connection with 67th Combined Competition Exam. Bihar DGP has been requested to get the 'question paper leak' matter probed by Cyber Cell", Bihar Public Service Commission had said.

An investigation has been ordered by the Bihar Public Service Commission after reports that question papers were being sent via messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram and later came out on social media platforms.

According to the commission, questions were leaked from an examination centre just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.

A ruckus broke out at Arrah's Kunwar Singh College with students alleging the use of phones by a section of students during the Bihar Public Service Commission.

"They (college officials) told us that our exam will be delayed but made some students give exams in two separate rooms with doors shut," a protesting student had said.

"There was some issue in the exam for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates having an issue can file a written complaint, we will compile it and send it to BPSC. The final decision will be taken accordingly, but no exact info on the issue", Bhojpur DM Roshan Kushwaha had said.

Over six lakh candidates were to sit for the Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

