BPSC releases answer key of LDC Prelims, check how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the answer key of the Lower Division Clerk, which was held on February 26. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their answers on the official website BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC Prelims answer key: Know how to check

Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in the official website of BPSC.

After reflecting on the home page click on the LDC answer key link.

You will see a PDF on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Candidates can object to the offline format. Those who want to raise objections can send their complaints to the Bihar Public Service Commission, Secretary cum Controller of Exams, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001. While sending the letter write your name and the title of the advertisement also the objections should be sent by April 12 at 5 p.m.