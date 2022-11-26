BR Ambedkar urged us to march on the road to unity, says Rahul Gandhi on Constitution Day

Stressing the importance of the Constitution and the

Father of the Indian Constitution, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of Constitution Day that Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar urged us to march on the road to unity.

He took to Twitter and posted a video of the Indian Constitution being signed by Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatama Gandhi and others on November 26, 1949. The video also showed the fundamental rights granted to every citizen in the country.

"Babasaheb urged us to march on the road to unity. I will walk that road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld, and every citizen stands protected by fairness and justice," he said in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Constitution Day programme in the Supreme Court said that the day is celebrated to commemorate the Constitution's adoption by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 and launched various initiatives under the e-court project.

PM Modi highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian Constitution and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion.

The Prime Minister reminded that, in the current global scenario, the world is looking at India amidst its growing economy and international image with hope. He said that defying all the initial apprehension about its stability, India is moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity. He credited the Constitution for this success. Continuing further, the Prime Minister referred to the first three words of the Preamble, 'We the People', and said, 'We the people' is a call, trust and an oath. This spirit of the constitution is the spirit of India, that has been the mother of democracy in the world", he said. "In the modern time, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation."

PM Modi also expressed happiness stating that as the Mother of Democracy, the country is strengthening the ideals of the constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country. He informed that laws are being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the Judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice.

