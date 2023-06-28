Bridge collapses in Bihar due to strong wind, people crossing get stuck

A makeshift bridge built over river Ganga collapsed in Bihar’s Vaishali due to strong winds on Tuesday, even as people crossing the bridge got stranded. The bridge was supposed to be dismantled by June 20. However, it remained there as the water level of the river rose due to rain.

Following the incident, the bridge was completely dismantled.On June 4, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The visuals were caught on camera and showed two parts of the bridge collapsing one after another. So far, no casualties have been reported. The Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge was being constructed in Bihar's Khagaria at a cost of Rs 1,717 crore.