Bright sunny weather likely in J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 21 Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that bright sunny weather is likely during next 24 hours.

"Bright sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," MeT officials said.

Srinagar had 12, Pahalgam 5.3 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 6.8 and Leh 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor