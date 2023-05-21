Bright sunny weather likely in J&K in next 24 hours
By IANS | Published: May 21, 2023 09:21 AM 2023-05-21T09:21:03+5:30 2023-05-21T09:40:22+5:30
Srinagar, May 21 Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that bright sunny weather is likely during next 24 hours.
"Bright sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," MeT officials said.
Srinagar had 12, Pahalgam 5.3 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
Kargil in Ladakh region had 6.8 and Leh 2.6 as the minimum temperature.
