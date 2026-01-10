BRO leads cleanliness drive at Siang River Front in Arunachal's Pasighat

Itanagar, Jan 10 The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in collaboration with various organisations and volunteer groups, on Saturday, carried out a cleanliness drive at the Siang River Front in Pasighat of Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that the BRO has always been in the forefront to take initiatives to reach out to civil administration and population in various forms.

As part of the same initiative, BRO Project 'Brahmank' had launched an outreach programme few months back and accordingly, various themes were identified to be conducted on a monthly basis, so as to take the outreach programme even beyond the defined engagement with only a few selected agencies and institutes in Pasighat.

Keeping in line with the same vision, BROs Project 'Brahmank' collaborated with different organisations and volunteer groups at Pasighat in East Siang district to carry out a Cleanliness Drive Programme on Saturday at the Siang River Front.

Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said that the initiative was in alignment with the vision of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and the primary aim of the programme was to increase awareness among Border Roads personnel about the mission and to ensure a clean, hygienic, and plastic-free riverfront environment, in line with the national vision of a 'Clean India' as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

It was the perfect start of the New Year 2026 for Project Brahmank, as officers, supervisors and subordinates collectively took part in this noble cause and granted its support to the local administration and population.

The programme was supported by numerous academic institutes, student unions and youth wings of Pasighat, who were working towards the motto of 'Siang River Front Back to its Glory', the spokesman said.

In addition to its core infrastructure development responsibilities, Project 'Brahmank' regularly also undertakes various welfare-oriented initiatives for the benefit of the local population like medical camps, cleanliness drives, skill development awareness and motivational sessions.

The Chief Engineer of Project 'Brahmank', S.C. Looniya said that they believe that such collaborative efforts will not only strengthen the connection between BRO and local communities but will also open up new avenues of opportunity for the youth of all the Siang districts.

"We look forward to such continued support and a fruitful partnership with civil organisations in this meaningful endeavour," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor