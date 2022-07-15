Brother-in-law gang rapes girl

Jodhpur: Taking advantage of a quarrel with her husband, a woman took her nephew's wife to Jaipur for temple darshan, where she was gang-raped at gunpoint by three men. The woman returned to Jodhpur and registered a case of gang rape against the four.

According to the police, a girl had a love marriage a few days ago. She had a quarrel with her husband. On this she went to her aunt's mother-in-law's house. On July 7 last, the mother-in-law took the young woman to Jaipur on the pretext of going to the temple, where she stayed in a house with two sons of her mother-in-law and 11] a son of her father-in-law. It is alleged that three youths gang-raped her at gunpoint in the presence of her mother-in-law. A youth has been accused of repeatedly raping her. After the rape, the mother-in-law put the girl in a bus and sent her to Jodhpur. The girl reached the police station and filed a case of gang rape at gunpoint. The police have started an investigation and have started searching for the accused.