Brother-sister duo involved in kidnapping, rape case finally in police net

New Delhi, March 31 A brother-sister duo, named in a 2006 kidnapping-cum-rape case of a minor, have been arrested after 15 years by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, officials said on Thursday.

The duo, who were declared proclaimed offenders in 2009, have been identified as Joginder Singh and Kamaljeet Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Deepak Yadav, told that the case was lodged in 2006 at Nangloi Police Station.

"Joginder, along with his sister, had kidnapped the minor to marry her. He took her to his native place where he offered her expensive things. At that time, the minor was only 13. Later, due to police pressure, he abandoned her in Delhi, and ran away," Yadav said.

According to the FIR, the 13-year-old victim had left her home while informing her mother that she was going to her friend's place.

But when she did not come back till late in the evening, her family searched for her in the area and then lodged a missing report after failing to locate her. The victim's father had alleged that Joginder and his sister Kamlesh had kidnapped his daughter after enticing her.

When the investigation raids were conducted at the hideouts of the accused persons, both remained absconding. During investigation, the victim was recovered and after conducting her medical tests, sections 366 A and 376 of the IPC were incorporated in the said case.

Despite best efforts, none of the accused could be arrested. Later, Tis Hazari Court declared both the accused persons proclaimed offenders in 2009.

"In the last one month, the team of Inter State Cell, Crime Branch, traversed across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to trace and apprehend the wanted accused," Yadav said.

The parents of the accused had expired after which the duo left their native village. They used to attend family functions but in a clandestine manner.

"We finally arrested Joginder from Aligarh. His sister was held from outside Karkardooma metro station," Yadav added.

