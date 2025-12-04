BRS accuses Cong govt of Rs 5 lakh crore land 'scam' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 4 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is committing a huge land "scam" of Rs 5 lakh crore in the name of Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy.

He claimed that the lands that were once given by the government to industries to create jobs for people are now being given to private individuals.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, led a field-level visit to Jeedimetla industrial area as part of the party's fact-finding mission on Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP).

The former minister interacted with workers and urged them to resist the "loot" by the government.

He alleged that the government is giving industrial lands to build apartments, villas and commercial complexes as it does not want industries.

KTR, along with other BRS leaders, participated in a rally to protest against HILTP. "India's biggest sam! Rs 5 Lakh crores," reads the placard carried by the BRS leader.

He stated that these are not private lands, but lands given by the government to private individuals with the condition that industries should be set up to employ people. He demanded that people's assets should remain with people.

Claiming that while the market price for these lands is Rs 1 lakh per square yard, the government is handing them to private individuals for just Rs 4,000.

He urged the real estate developers not to get cheated with the "sale offer" by the government and warned that once BRS returns to power, it would take back these lands.

Calling Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, a "corruption Anaconda", KTR alleged that the Congress leader was "conspiring" to sell the lands to send the "share" to Delhi leaders.

The state government recently issued a Government Order (GO) to implement HILTP for the strategic conversion of industrial land within and near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to productive and integrated urban spaces.

The GO cited that several industries established 50 to 60 years ago have become unviable or have shut down for various reasons.

Another reason cited is that some units fall under polluting categories and are required to be relocated.

"There is no land for houses, schools, hospitals and even cemeteries in Hyderabad city, but the government is saying that it will give 9300 acres of land to private individuals," KTR said.

He said the government's action would render hundreds of workers, who depend on industrial units for livelihood, jobless.

He said the BRS leaders were visiting industrial areas to explain to the people the "scam".

"The purpose of these visits is to ascertain the facts like the price of land being given to private individuals by the Congress party," he said.

KTR said that the party would soon organise an all-party meeting on the scam in the name of HILTP.

The BRS also propose to explain this issue to the people in various colonies and organise roundtable meetings.

The BRS leader said they would move ahead with the support of people and opposition parties and continue their struggle till the policy is withdrawn.

KTR said, if necessary, the BRS will fight a legal battle. He reiterated that the policy will be scrapped once the BRS comes back to power.

On the reported probe by the government into the leak of the GO, the BRS leader said a son of Telangana, who could not bear to see such a huge scam and loot, gave them the information.

