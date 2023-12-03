BRS concedes defeat in Telangana, wishes Congress luck

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Sunday conceded defeat after counting trends showed Congress leading to a victory in Telangana assembly election. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao posted on social media platform X,“ Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏 Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us.""But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck,” KTR added.

KTR, who is Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son, is currently leading from Sircilla constituency. In the 2018 election, he had won the seat by a margin of over 89,000 votes.The grand old party surged ahead on 65 seats, leaving behind the ruling BRS with only 40. The BJP and AIMIM are trailing with leads in 8 and 6 seats, respectively. In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the parties will need to reach the magic number of 60 to form a government.The exit polls published Thursday by major television channels has predicted Telangana is going the Congress way. The Grand Old Party is predicted to secure between 63-73 seats, while the BRS party will bag 34-44 seats. The saffron party is likely to lag behind with only 4 to 8 seats. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy addressed a press conference in Hyderabad as the party heads towards a landslide victory in the state. While thanking Rahul Gandhi, he assured people of develpomment in the state post this victory. 'If there is any difficulty, we will be by your side. I have to thank Rahul Gandhi for being the support behind me and my friend (Congress legislative party leader Bhatti Vikarmarka) to fight this election.' While dedicating this victory to all those who lost the their lives for the cause of Telangana he said ,'This victory will drive the party forward. We will use this victory to reenergize Telangana and develop the state. We will set an example for the rest of the country of revolutionary spirit. The Congress will set an an example of a state that protects human rights. Everyone will be heard,' Reddy said.



