BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy arrested for threatening police officer

Hyderabad, Dec 5 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested on Thursday by Hyderabad Police amid high drama at his residence.

Kaushik Reddy, who was booked on Wednesday for threatening the Station House Officer at Banjara Hills Police Station, was taken into custody from his residence in Kondapur. He was shifted to the police station.

Tension prevailed as BRS leaders and workers staged a protest near the MLA's house over the arrest. BRS senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao and other leaders were detained when he tried to go to Kaushik Reddy's house.

Harish Rao, K. Prabhakar Rao and Shambipur Raju were whisked away to Gachibowli Police Station. Another party leader and former minister Jagadish Reddy was taken to Raidurgam Police Station.

Police personnel had reached Kaushik Reddy's residence in the morning. As the news of his imminent arrest spread, several BRS leaders tried to reach there to show their support.

A case against Kaushik Reddy and his supporters was booked at Banjara Hills Police Station on a complaint by Circle Inspector Raghavendra.

The inspector alleged that MLA from Huzurabad threatened him and tried to obstruct him in the discharge of his duties.

The incident occurred when the MLA along with about 20 supporters went to Banjara Hills Police Station to lodge a complaint that his phone was being tapped. When the MLA was coming to the station, the Circle Inspector or the Station House Officer Raghavendra was going out.

Kaushik Reddy insisted that the SHO should leave only after taking his complaint. When the police officer told him that he was going for some urgent work and would take the complaint on his return, the MLA vented his ire.

Kaushik Reddy had a heated argument with the SHO and told him that when an MLA comes to the police station, the SHO must receive him properly. He was heard threatening the police officer.

The MLA's supporters stopped the SHO's vehicle and raised slogans. The SHO came back and took the complaint from the MLA.

Later, the police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy on a complaint by the SHO. The case has been registered for the offences of unlawful assembly; using force to obstruct the duties of a public servant; criminal intimidation; wrongful restraint, public nuisance and rioting against Kaushik Reddy and others.

