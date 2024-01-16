BRS MLC Kavitha Skips ED Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Case

In connection to a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, Kavitha K, leader of the BRS party and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, opted not to appear for the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons today. According to reports, this decision was communicated through an email to the investigating officer.

Kavitha's lawyer, Nitesh Rana, argued that a Supreme Court order prevented the ED from summoning her in this case. However, the ED countered, stating that the court's relief granted last year is no longer valid. There is speculation that the agency might issue a fresh summons, with a decision expected soon.

Last year, Kavitha underwent three rounds of questioning by the ED and was also interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the money laundering case filed based on a CBI FIR.

During her previous appearance before the ED, Kavitha reportedly faced statements made by businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an accused in the case with alleged ties to her. Pillai, part of the "South Group," an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha, was implicated in paying kickbacks to gain a larger share of the retail liquor market in Delhi under the 2020-21 excise policy.

The "South Group" includes individuals like Sarath Reddy (former Aurobindo Pharma promoter), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP), his son Raghav Magunta, Kavitha, and others.

Simultaneously, the ED issued a fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the same case. Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the agency on January 18.

