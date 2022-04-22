BSEB to release admit cards for class 10 compartment exams today, check details

Today Bihar School Examination Board is going to release admit cards for compartmental exams for class 10. Students can download the admit card from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Education board on April 21, 2022, informed students that it will be releasing the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Admit Cards 2022.

Know how to download Compartment hall tickets

Go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link that reads "Bihar Board 10th Compartmental cum Special Exam admit cards 2022."

Now, enter login details as asked.

The BSEB Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen.

Download the admit card.

Students must fill in the required login details carefully in any case of confusion they can contact on these numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.