BSF airlifts 3 patients from snow-bound Tangdhar sector in J&K

Srinagar/New Delhi, Feb 28 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said that it airlifted three patients from snowbound Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara to Srinagar for medical attention amid the closure of the only road, which passes through Sadhna Top.

The BSF officials said that the airlift was carried out on request of district administration Kupwara.

The evacuated patients include two men, and a child from Tangdhar.

Tangdhar (Karnah) sector remains non-motorable for days altogether during winters due to snowfall and mud slides that block the road.

The BSF IG in Kashmir Sector Raja Babu Singh said, "We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir, ensuring their wellbeing is our first and foremost priority. We are here to win the hearts and minds of the local populace through our benevolent and compassionate deeds."

On January 9, the BSF had also airlifted three patients from the snow-bound Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district amid closure of the road, and were taken to the district headquarters as they needed medical care.

BSF apart from its primary border guarding duty, takes care of the local population under its civic action programme and frequently organises medical camps on the remote village especially in winters when the areas remain cut off from the district headquarter.

