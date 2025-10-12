BSF arrests smuggler with gold biscuits valued at Rs 2.82 crore near Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Oct 12 A gold smuggler was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border, and the precious metal was handed over to the concerned authorities, officials said on Sunday.

"Troops of the 32 Battalion of the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, deployed at the Horandipur Border Outpost on the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, achieved a significant success by apprehending an Indian smuggler red-handed," the BSF said in a statement.

Based on precise and reliable intelligence, the troops recovered 20 gold biscuits weighing a total of 2332.66 grams. The estimated value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 2.82 crore, according to the officials.

On Saturday night, the troops of the 32 Battalion deployed at Horandipur BOP received credible intelligence from confidential sources that a person from Muslimpara village near the India–Bangladesh border was planning to smuggle gold brought from Bangladesh through the Horandipur area.

Upon receiving the information, the officials on duty were put on extra alert, and a special ambush was laid at the suspected location to catch the smuggler red-handed.

At around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the ambush party noticed a suspicious individual moving cautiously behind a dense bamboo grove, the officials said.

"The person was immediately surrounded and apprehended. Upon searching him, a plastic packet was recovered, which, when opened, was found to contain 20 gold biscuits. The smuggler was taken into custody on the spot and brought to the Horandipur BOP for further questioning," they added.

The seized gold biscuits and the arrested suspect were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

The Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier appealed to the residents of border areas to share any information related to gold smuggling by contacting the Force's 'Seema Saathi' helpline number 14419 or sending a message or voice note via WhatsApp on 9903472227.

The officials also mentioned that suitable rewards will be given for credible information, and the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential.

