BSF, BGB agree on 5 infra projects along India-Bangladesh border at DG level meeting

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have agreed upon five developmental projects that will have a positive impact on the lives of the population along the India-Bangladesh border during the 53rd Border Co-ordination Conference held in Delhi on Wednesday.

Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh (DG BGB) led the Bangladesh delegation to India, to attend the 53rd Border Co-ordination Conference between the Border Security Force, India and Border Guard Bangladesh held at BSF Chhawla Camp, New Delhi from June 11 to 14, 2023.

During the conference, both border guarding forces emphasize expediting and giving more momentum to developmental and infrastructure activities that will boost the trade and bilateral relations between both friendly nations.

The Indian delegation was led by Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS, Director General, Border Security Force (DG BSF).

During the conference, five developmental projects were agreed upon, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, it highlights the commitment of both Prime Ministers to prioritize developmental works aimed at the welfare of the border population and the fulfilment of their aspirations.

DG BSF appreciated the cooperation of BGB which paved the way for expediting the construction of a Single Row Fence and essential elements along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

DG BGB assured full cooperation and mentioned that concerned battalions had been instructed to conduct joint verifications for the proposed single-row fence works. Both sides also agreed to a meeting of Nodal Officers within one month to sort out the matters related to developmental and infrastructure works.

Highlighting the importance of a Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes like drugs smuggling, contraband items, FICN/Gold/Narcotics, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime free.

On the issue of violent incidents along the border, and to ensure reducing their number, both sides agreed to work jointly and engage professionally, enhance joint patrolling, and vigilance, especially during late hours of the night to early morning, intensify public awareness programmes, sharing of real-time information and making all-out efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

Both sides agreed to continue with all the bilateral engagements like games and sports, joint retreat ceremonies, goodwill visits, training exchange programmes, etc in the coming days. The exchange visits by the media houses were also duly appreciated by DG BSF as proposed by DG BGB.

