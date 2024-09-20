BSF Bus Accident: Several Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam (Watch Video)

Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir (September 20, 2024): A bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel plunged into a deep gorge in the Budgam district of Kashmir on Friday, leaving several injured.

Budgam, J&K: A major accident occurred in Budgam, where a bus carrying BSF personnel plunged into a deep gorge. Rescue operations are currently underway, and medical teams have been dispatched to provide urgent care to the injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the… pic.twitter.com/4A4Cyj3UFI — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2024

The accident occurred near Waterhail when a fleet of five buses was traveling on a local road. The last bus in the convoy veered off the road and fell about 40 feet into a ravine.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and pulled the injured jawans from the wreckage. At least two dozen people were injured, and one jawan is reported to be in critical condition. Local residents also joined the rescue efforts.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.