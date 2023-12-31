BSF detected, downed 107 drones from Pakistan, seized 442 kg heroin in Punjab in 2023

Chandigarh, Dec 31 The Border Security Force, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long varied, tough, and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, on Sunday said that in the last one year, it detected and downed 107 drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin.

Besides seizing 23 weapons and 505 rounds of ammunition, it has killed three Pakistan intruders, apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals, including two smugglers, 14 Bangladeshi nationals, and 95 Indian suspects, including 35 smugglers, in different incidents.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication.

During 2023, the BSF troopers of the Punjab Frontier have handed over 12 Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the international border, to Pakistan Rangers.

The BSF organised 99 security meetings with sister agencies, including five security coordination meetings with Punjab Police in Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh and six security coordination meetings with the Indian Army in Jalandhar, an official statement by the BSF said.

During the unprecedented flood in bordering districts of Punjab -- Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur, the BSF conducted rescue and relief operations and evacuated more than 10,000 villagers and families living on the border in flood-prone areas of Ravi and Sutlej rivers to safer areas.

This initiative was appreciated by the state government and the people of border villages.

The BSF, as a border guarding force, not only protects the populace in bordering areas but ensures their well-being through various civic action programmes. These encompass free medical camps, skill development training, coaching for Central Armed Police Forces and army recruitment, sports tournaments, and cultural activities.

Additionally, the BSF makes concerted efforts to assist the needy residents in the bordering areas. To create awareness against the menace of drugs amongst the youth and local populace of bordering areas, cycle rallies, awareness campaigns and walkathons were organised by the BSF with active participation of the local youth, which has been appreciated by people from all walks of society.

A significant milestone was achieved with the inauguration of the tallest flagpole of 418 ft in the Indian sub-continent at the integrated checkpost (ICP) at Attari near Amritsar by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

