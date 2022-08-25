BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid at IB in Jammu, Pak intruder shot

BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid at IB in Jammu, Pak intruder shot

Jammu, Aug 25 The BSF on Thursday foiled a major narcotics smuggling bid at the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Samba area during which a Pakistani intruder was also shot and injured, officials said.

According to the BSF officials, troops noticed suspicious movement of a person near the IB from Pakistan side carrying a bag in the early hours of Thursday.

"The troops immediately fired at the intruder and injured him. Upon searching the area, eight packets (about 8 kg) of narcotics, likely to be heroin were recovered near the IB. The injured smuggler managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side. Blood stains of injured muggler found," the BSF said.

