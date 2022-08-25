BSF forces Pak drone to flee

Chandigarh, Aug 25 The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have chased away a drone that came from Pakistan.

According to sources, the drone intruded a couple of hundred metres inside Indian territory in the Ramdas sector past midnight, post which the BSF opened fire, forcing it to flee back.

BSF Deputy Inspector General, Gurdaspur Sector, Prabhakar Joshi said that after hearing the Pakistan drone's sound, BSF jawans first fired the illumination rounds and then opened fire towards it following which it returned to Pakistan.

On Thursday morning, the BSF and police conducted a joint search operation in the area to find whether the Pakistan drone airdropped any contraband including narcotics, arms, or ammunition in India.

