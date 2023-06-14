BSF gears up to tackle cyclone Biparjoy along coastal areas in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Border Security Force (BSF) has prepared itself to overcome the challenges posed by the effects of the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann upto Rajasthan.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann upto Rajasthan thereafter.

Gujarat, Inspector General, Border Security Force Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee the measures being adopted to mitigate the devastating effects posed by the cyclone as well as took stock of readiness to deal with any contingency.

The cyclone is predicted to pass through all along the Indo-Pak international border. Besides guarding the international border, BSF has also swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations.

Coordination with civil authorities has been established and has also ensured the provision of all necessary support to Civil administration and the local population. About 50 villagers of Gunao village located close to the Jakhau coast have been shifted to the Gunao outpost of BSF.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

Director General, IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka.

"Extremely heavy rainfall expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts," said Mrityunjay Mohapatra.

He said that Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Gir-Somnath will witness 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph wind speed today.

"Cyclone 'Biparjoy' lies 290 km WSW of Devbhoomi Dwarka and 280 km WSW of Jakhau Port, Gujarat. At the time of landfall of the cyclone, a wind speed of 125-135kmph gusting to 150kmph was expected. Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Gir-Somnath to witness 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph wind speed today," he added.

