BSF intercepts Pak drone on Punjab border, fifth in 4 days

By IANS | Published: May 23, 2023 09:00 AM 2023-05-23T09:00:05+5:30 2023-05-23T09:10:09+5:30

Chandigarh, May 23 The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a fifth drone from Pakistan in less than a week and seized a consignment of narcotics along the border in Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

"On May 22 at about 9 p.m. alert BSF troops deployed in depth area heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected Pak drone in the area near Bhaini Rajputana Village in Amritsar district," said BSF in its official statement.

The BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the Pak drone with the contraband and successfully downed it.

During subsequent searches of the area, the troops recovered a black coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing two packets of suspected 2.1 kg narcotics, it said.

The narcotics were attached to the drone by an iron ring.

A small torch was also attached with the consignment, for easy detection by the smugglers.

