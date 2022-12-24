BSF 'Janbaz' team sets world record, enters Limca Book in motorcycle riding

Border Security Force (BSF) "Janbaz" Team has successfully created a World Record for the longest ride of two persons on top of 12 feet, 9 inches ladder on a motorcycle.

A press statement from the BSF read, "On December 16, 2022 (on the occasion of Vijay Diwas) members of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Singh and Captain Sudhakar made history for the 'LONGEST RIDE OF TWE PERSONS ON TOP OF 12FT 9IN LADDER MOUNTED ON ROYAL ENFIELD 350CC (GROUP EVENT)' by riding without break for 2h 21min 48sec covering 81.5km."

"The World Record has been established at 25 Bn BSF Campus, Chhawla, New Delhi (India).#WorldRecord #LimcaBookofRecords," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

