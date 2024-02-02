BSF jawan kills self with service revolver in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 2 A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Tehatta in Nadia district in West Bengal has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver.

Sources said that the incident took place late Thursday evening. He was first rushed to the local Karimpur Hospital in a profusely bleeding condition and as his condition started deteriorating he was rushed to Baharampur State General Hospital, where succumbed.

The deceased has been identified as Navin Kumar (30). He was attached to battalion number 86 of BSF as a constable. An internal investigation has started to find out the reason behind his suicide.

Sources said recently he re-joined his duty after coming back from his vacation at his ancestral residence at Alwar in Rajasthan. After his return to duty there was no report of any tiff between the deceased jawan and anyone else posted in the same outpost.

This is the second incident of suicide reported from West Bengal within less than a month. In the second week of last month, a BSF jawan posted at the Indo- Bangladesh at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.

The deceased was identified as Satyban Singh (48). He was attached with battalion number 138 of BSF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor