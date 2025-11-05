BSF jawans, Bengal cops in scuffle over seized cough syrup bottles, three injured

Kolkata, Nov 5 A clash occurred between personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police in the Nadia district of West Bengal over the custody of seized Phensedyl (a banned cough syrup).

The incident took place in the Chapra police station area of ​​Krishnanagar police district around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

At least three police personnel were injured in the clash between the central and state forces. After the situation was brought under control, the police arrested a BSF personnel on charges of involvement in the clash. However, no official statement has been received from the DIG of BSF, South Bengal Frontier or the Superintendent of Krishnanagar Police District regarding the incident.

According to police sources, some packets were being unloaded from a car on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near Seemanagar area of ​​Chapra police station last evening.

Local residents opened the packets and found that there was a large quantity of banned cough syrup 'Phensedyl' in them. The locals immediately informed the Chapra police station regarding the matter.

Officers from Chapra police station quickly reached the spot. They seized the banned cough syrups and took them in their car. At the same time, BSF jawans of Seemanagar 32 Battalion arrived at the spot. The BSF wanted to take the seized banned cough syrups into their custody. But the police refused to hand them over, citing the rules. This led to an argument between the two parties. After this, a physical fight broke out between them. More police personnel and a BSF team reached the spot to control the situation.

A police source said that three police personnel were injured in the clash. They were quickly rescued and taken to Chapra Hospital for treatment.

Sources said that one of the three injured police personnel is seriously injured. After the clash, the police detained a BSF personnel. On receiving the information, high-ranking BSF officials reached the spot. On the other hand, the Additional Superintendent of Police and DSP of Krishnanagar Police District also reached the spot. At the moment, discussions are going on between the two sides, sources said.

BSF sources claimed that they had information through specific sources that banned cough syrups were being brought to the Chapra police station border in a vehicle. When they went to seize them, the state police stopped them. On the other hand, the police alleged that after seizing ‘phensedyl’ following the specified legal process, the BSF personnel wanted to take them into their custody. The fight started when they refused to hand them over for legal reasons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor