BSF nabs Bangladeshi national, his Indian companion in Meghalaya

BSF Meghalaya on Sunday apprehended one Bangladeshi national who entered Indian territory from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

He was trying to hide in the bushes when troops of 193 Bn BSF intercepted him, stated the BSF official release.

The apprehended person has been identified as MD Sujon Ahmed (20), resident of Sunamganj, Bangladesh. He illegally entered Indian territory to go to West Bengal for earning a livelihood as some of his compatriots are already working there, stated the BSF.

Further, on his input, BSF troops apprehended one of his Indian companions-- MD Sukurie (22)--a resident of Nadia in West Bengal.

Both apprehended persons were handed over to Police Outpost Dangar East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya and an FIR is lodged against both of them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor