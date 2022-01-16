BSF, NIA nab key counterfeit currency conduit in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 16 The Border Security Force and ther National Investigation Agency, in a joint operation, have arrested a key accused in the spread of fake currency notes from West Bengal's Malda district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aladu alias Mathur Sheikh, a resident of Haruchak village under Kaliachak Police Station in Malda district, was arrested from Mojampur village on Saturday morning.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused disclosed that he received Rs 5,000 commission per Rs 100,000 in fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) for their onward distribution.

Aladu was handed over to the NIA officials by the BSF for further legal proceedings.

On September 16, 2019, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths had apprehended Asim Sarkar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit from Station Road Jhaljhaliya, Malda with counterfeit notes with the face value of Rs 1,99,000. During interrogation, Sarkar had identified Aladu as his accomplice in the illegal work and since then, Aladu was included in the wanted list of the NIA.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrest of the FICN racketeer, the officials of the BSF South Bengal Frontier said that this was possible only because of the network maintained by intelligence unit at Farakka and the alertness displayed by the jawans who participated in the joint operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor