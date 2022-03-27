BSF organises half marathon to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organized a half marathon at the Mankachar area in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along the India-Bangladesh border to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Around 44 youths and 40 BSF jawans had participated in the half marathon which was started from Kakri Para BOP.

Chandra Kant Upadhyay, Commandant of 45 Battalion of BSF said, "This half marathon has been organized to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

He further added that the marathon has been organised to deepen the relationship between the BSF and the people staying near the border.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

( With inputs from ANI )

