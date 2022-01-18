BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 06:48 PM2022-01-18T18:48:21+5:302022-01-18T18:55:23+5:30

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.

BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri | BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri

BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri

Next

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.

The three tiffin IEDs were recovered adjacent to the foot track connecting villages Sadaram and Bhajaguda, thwarting a possible threat to operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri, said BSF.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Border Security Force