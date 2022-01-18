BSF recovers 3 IEDs from Odisha's Malkangiri

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three IEDs from Malkangiri on Tuesday.

The three tiffin IEDs were recovered adjacent to the foot track connecting villages Sadaram and Bhajaguda, thwarting a possible threat to operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri, said BSF.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor