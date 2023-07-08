BSF recovers another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday intercepted another drone near India-Pakistan Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the force said on Saturday.

The drone was intercepted at around 9.05 pm on Friday near Pallopati village inTarn Taran district and the BDF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill.

Further during a thorough search of the depth area on Saturday at about 11.25 am, the BSF said, its troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model - DJI Matrice 350 RTK series," said the BSF.

On June 28, Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted a Pakistani drone that had violated the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said officials.

"On June 28, 2023 at around 1:09 am, BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Mehdipur, District Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," said BSF Punjab Frontier.

The recovered drone was a Hexacopter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor