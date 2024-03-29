Bsf Recovers Drone in Punjab’s Amritsar District, Foils Intrusion Attempt

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone near Dauke village in Amritsar district on Thursday evening, the BSF stated in an official release. The recovered drone is a DJI Mavic 3 Model.

On 28th March, at approximately 06:40 pm, vigilant BSF troops detected unusual sounds near their duty post in the border area of Amritsar district. "Acting swiftly, BSF troops-initiated a thorough search operation in the suspected area. During the search, they successfully located and recovered a small quadcopter drone (DJI Mavic 3) from a farming field near Dauke village in Amritsar district," the BSF said. This recovery marks another successful prevention of drone intrusion from across the border, owing to the alertness of BSF troops and the Punjab Police.

Earlier, the BSF intelligence unit reported suspicious movement involving two unidentified individuals carrying narcotics in the border area of Amritsar district. Responding promptly, BSF Punjab troops reached the scene, but the suspects managed to flee. Despite their escape, BSF troops conducted a thorough search and recovered one packet (Gross weight - 1.140 kgs) suspected to contain heroin, wrapped in brown adhesive tape, near Shamshan Ghat, village- Nagalamb, district - Amritsar. Through reliable information and the vigilance of BSF troops, another attempt to smuggle narcotics across the Punjab border was thwarted.

On 27th March, BSF received intelligence regarding narcotics smuggling activities by certain miscreants using drones near Naushera Dhalla village in the border area of Tarn Taran district. Upon receiving this specific information, BSF troops promptly responded and rushed to the suspected area.

They observed two suspected individuals sitting at a playground near Naushera Dhalla village. Upon seeing BSF troops, the miscreants fled, leaving behind some belongings. Despite BSF troops' pursuit, the suspects managed to escape. During the search of the area, BSF troops successfully recovered 01 packet of heroin (weighing 530 grams, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape), one motorcycle, and two mobile phones. This recovery occurred near Naushera Dhalla village, Tarn Taran district. (ANI)