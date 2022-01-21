BSF recovers drug worth Rs 1.30 Cr, apprehends peddler

New Delhi, Jan 21 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said that it has apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Karimganj and recovered 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 crore.

According to the officials, acting on specific information regarding the deal of narcotics on January 20, an operation was planned by the troops of Seven Battalion BSF and accordingly intercepted one Hyundai Eon Car, bearing registration number AS-04-M-0551 on the Chargula - Kaliganj Bazar road at Pirar Chak, near Kaliganj Bazar, Karimganj.

Immediately, the local police was informed about the interception and the car was searched by the BSF and police personnel wherein the Yaba tablets concealed in a carton were recovered.

"On counting the consignment in the presence of independent witnesses, 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 crore were recovered," the Force officials said.

The apprehended person has been identified as Marfuja Ahmed, 18, a resident of Khudra Kandi village in Kaliganj. He was handed over to the local police for further legal action along with the seized tablets and a case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

