BSF Recruitment 2022: Recruitment drive for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic & other posts

Border Security Force has released applications for Senior Aircraft Mechanic and other posts. Interested candidates can go through the official website to apply for the post. The recruitment drive is to fill 40 posts.

Vacancy Details

Senior Aircraft Mechanic: 10 Posts

Senior Radio Mechanic: 6 Posts

Assistant Radio Mechanic: 1 Post

Senior Flight Gunner: 5 Posts

Junior Flight Gunner: 4 Posts

Junior Flight Engineer: 7 Posts

Inspector/ Storeman: 3 Posts

Sub Inspector: 4 Posts

Know where to apply

Interested candidates can apply by filling out the application form and sending it to Deputy Inspector General, HQ DG BSF, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi before the last date to apply.