BSF Recruitment 2022: Recruitment drive for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic & other posts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 23, 2022 01:50 PM 2022-07-23T13:50:23+5:30 2022-07-23T13:50:36+5:30
Border Security Force has released applications for Senior Aircraft Mechanic and other posts. Interested candidates can go through the official website to apply for the post. The recruitment drive is to fill 40 posts.
Vacancy Details
Senior Aircraft Mechanic: 10 Posts
Senior Radio Mechanic: 6 Posts
Assistant Radio Mechanic: 1 Post
Senior Flight Gunner: 5 Posts
Junior Flight Gunner: 4 Posts
Junior Flight Engineer: 7 Posts
Inspector/ Storeman: 3 Posts
Sub Inspector: 4 Posts
Know where to apply
Interested candidates can apply by filling out the application form and sending it to Deputy Inspector General, HQ DG BSF, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi before the last date to apply.