BSF repatriates 2 Pak nationals to their country

Chandigarh, Aug 11 Hours after their arrest, two Pakistani nationals were sent back to their country by the Border Security Force (BSF).

In a humanitarian gesture, Rabeez Mashih and Kishan Masih, both residents of Narowal district of Pakistan, were handed over to Pak Rangers by the BSF officials late Wednesday night. Both of them had infiltrated India on Wednesday morning.

Sources informed that after questioning about their motive, the BSF officials were convinced of their innocence and believed that they had inadvertently entered India in the Gurdaspur sector.

BSF Deputy Inspector General, Gurdaspur Sector, Prabhakar Joshi confirmed that both Rabeez and Kishan were handed over to the Pak Rangers along with their possessions, which included two mobile phones, and two identity cards, Rs 500 Pak currency.

The Pak nationals were held by BSF's alert Kissan Guards who immediately nabbed them after finding them about 10 meters inside Indian territory.

