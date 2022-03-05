BSF reports drone movement on international border in Rajasthan

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone on the international border near Bijnor village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of March 4-5.

A senior officer of the border guarding force said that the patrolling team fired around 18 rounds towards the drone.

The search operation is underway.

A similar incident was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday. The BSF reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district at 4.10 am.

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor