BSF seizes 86 Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura, 18 held

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 29 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday rescued 86 heads of Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura and arrested 18 people involved in their illegal transportation of livestock, officials said.

"Acting swiftly on an intelligence input on May 28, 2023, regarding the transportation of Myanmar breeds cattle from Shiblong near the Tripura-Mizoram border from Assam by vehicles. The BSF team intercepted 20 vehicles carrying cattle, which was led by a leading vehicle (Mahindra Scorpio), and nabbed 18 people involved in the illegal transportation of livestock," Border Security Force (BSF) stated.

During the search and seizure operation, the BSF team recovered 86 livestock that were being transported in vehicles.

A team of 105 Bn BSF Tripura, closely monitored the tri-junction of Shivbari near Machalibazar, Police Station Manu, Dhalai.

Further investigation is underway.

BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are effectively guarding the international border and regularly rescuing livestock and reducing crime from the bordering areas.

The Frontier HQ Tripura commends the BSF team for their dedication and prompt action in carrying out the seizure. The seizure will significantly impact the illegal trade of cattle trafficking and contribute to maintaining the safety and security of the region's populace.

