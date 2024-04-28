BSF seizes heroin close to Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 28 The Border Security Force (BSF) seized heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Sunday.

“A QRT-based extensive search operation with meticulous planning backed by input regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Amritsar district was carried out,” the BSF said in a statement.

“During the search, the troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin of 440 grams. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a small LED light was attached to it. This recovery took place from a harvested crop field adjacent to Rajatal village in Amritsar (rural) district,” it said.

“A reliable input and swift response of BSF troops once again successfully foiled a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border,” the BSF added.

The BSF, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, had said in 2023 that it detected and shot down 107 drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin so far.

